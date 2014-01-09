Workers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye -- Shares in Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS), which operates the Domino's Pizza franchise in India, fall 2.4 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said aggregate net purchases of equity shares in the company by foreign institutional investors had reached the prescribed limit.

Accordingly, further purchases of equity shares of the company would be allowed only after obtaining prior approval from the RBI, it added.

FIIs held 45.35 percent in Jubilant Foodworks as of September 30, 2013, exchange data shows.

The RBI regularly prevents FIIs from buying shares in companies if they are approaching the limit stipulated by regulations and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level.

(By Dipika Lalwani)