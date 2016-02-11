NEW YORK Feb 11 US Court of Appeals judges questioned how the credit risk of a Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) should be calculated during oral arguments for a request by the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) to review risk-retention rules and their application to the largest buyer of leveraged loans.

For more than an hour-and-a-half on February 5, Judges Merrick Garland, Janice Rogers Brown and Stephen F. Williams asked counsel for both the LSTA, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to explain how credit risk should be calculated, as well as technical questions about how a CLO works and whether the Court of Appeals even has jurisdiction to decide the case.

The LSTA in November 2014 petitioned the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the rule that requires CLO firms to hold 5% of their fund, which analysis showed only 10 of the 30 largest managers may be able to comply with. The New York trade group argued that the rules will cause issuance of the funds to fall - volume is forecast to drop more than 40% in 2016 - limiting the credit available to borrowers that need to access the leveraged loan market.

During oral arguments, which had been scheduled for 30 minutes, the judges questioned how credit risk should be defined and whether mangers should be forced to hold 5% of the CLO or, as the LSTA and other trade groups suggested, 5% of the equity tranche, the most junior and riskiest slice of the fund.

Spokespeople for the SEC and Fed both declined to comment.

The Structured Finance Industry Group (SFIG), the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the LSTA in a January 2014 note to regulators encouraged a compromise to the 5% of the fund proposal with a so-called qualified CLO structure, where managers retain 5% of the equity.

Judge Williams asked about the qualified CLO option noting that the maximum risk is in the lowest tranche, the equity slice.

Joshua Chadwick, counsel for the Fed and SEC, argued that Congress wanted 5% or more of credit risk, noting one of the "great lessons" of the crisis was that the rating agency models did not appropriately evaluate credit risk. Chadwick also argued that CLOs share characteristics with the originate-to-distribute model utilized by the mortgage market that triggered the most recent financial crisis.

Judge Williams, however, said the two models are different and that in the case of CLOs, the commercial banks are originally making the loans to originate to distribute, and the managers are different than the loan-generating banks.

He later questioned whether a CLO fits the model Congress had envisioned.

"These are investors who pick [a manager] for his skill in identifying loans for this purpose," Williams said to Chadwick.

SET TO FALL

There was US$98.5bn of CLOs issued in the US in 2015 after a record US$123.6bn was arranged in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. CLO issuance is forecast to fall more than 40% this year, with Citigroup releasing a bear market US 2016 CLO prediction of US$55bn.

The oral arguments opened with Richard Klingler, a partner at Sidley Austin and the lawyer for the LSTA, explaining why the court has jurisdiction to rule. The judges questioned whether the case should be heard by the Appeals Court or the District Court, with Judge Garland saying within the first 10 minutes of the arguments that previous cases "suggests we should begin in the District Court, however much we might like to hear you today." Judge Brown also questioned jurisdiction.

"Both the LSTA and the government believed jurisdiction lies in the Circuit Court so it was the court itself that raised the issue" of jurisdiction, Elliot Ganz, general counsel at the LSTA, said.

The judges are now left to grapple with jurisdiction and if they choose not to transfer the case, they may release a decision around July. Risk-retention rules take effect December 24.