Jan 24 Judges Scientific PLC : * Believes that adjusted earnings per share for 2013 will be at the higher end of market expectations * Order intake softened in the second quarter, a trend experienced by other companies in the sector * Recent strength of sterling is not helpful for export driven industries * Has started 2014 with good order visibility, a solid balance sheet and an improved economic environment.