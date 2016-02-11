CAIRO Feb 11 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, will distribute a higher 0.15 Egyptian pound per share dividend on February 28, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Juhayna posted full year net income for 2015 of 280 million Egyptian pounds ($35.8 million) compared with 170 million pounds a year earlier, the firm said in January.

The dividend paid last year was 0.10 Egyptian pound.

The company said previously it is looking to invest 600 million Egyptian pounds in the coming year to expand its operations around the country. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)