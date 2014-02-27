(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Feb 27 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries
, one of the country's largest dairy product and juice
makers, posted 2013 net profit of 328.3 million Egyptian pounds
($47.16 million) on Thursday, up 0.9 percent.
The firm made 325.4 million pounds a year earlier. Its
profits for the year were affected negatively by a three-month
night-time curfew that was imposed on August 14.
The army imposed a night-time curfew after security forces
dispersed protest camps calling for the return of ousted
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who was toppled by the army in
July following mass protests against his one-year rule.
"Growth across the board was muted by the impact of
lower-than-budgeted Ramadan sales (the group's traditional high
season) on the back of current events and a curfew then in
effect," it said in a statement.
Juhayna, which counts among its clients EgyptAir, Air
France, and several large hotel chains, posted revenue of 3.3
billion pounds, up 15 percent.
In December Juhayna secured a 500 million pound loan from
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to
finance expansion of its dairy and juice factories, to produce
new products and to upgrade its distribution network.
It plans to invest 400 million Egyptian pounds in 2014 to
expand its production capacity and improve logistical sales
points and branches as well as start production at a yoghurt
factory, the firm said in January.
($1 = 6.9608 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)