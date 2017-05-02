CAIRO May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed
producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28
percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying
a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom
line.
The company said in a statement that net profit for the
first quarter was 58.257 million Egyptian pounds ($3.22
million), down from 80.419 million in the same period a year
earlier.
Sales inched up, however, reaching 1.287 billion pounds in
the first quarter compared to 1.104 billion a year earlier.
Food inflation has soared since import-dependent Egypt
floated its pound currency in November, hitting more than 40
percent in March and hurting company profits.
($1 = 18.0700 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk,; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by
Giles Elgood)