BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
CAIRO May 14 Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, reported first-quarter net income of 65 million Egyptian pounds ($8.52 million), a 51 percent increase from the same period last year.
The company's revenue rose 7 percent to 867 million Egyptian pounds in the quarter, it said.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company