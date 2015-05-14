CAIRO May 14 Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt's largest dairy product and juice makers, reported first-quarter net income of 65 million Egyptian pounds ($8.52 million), a 51 percent increase from the same period last year.

The company's revenue rose 7 percent to 867 million Egyptian pounds in the quarter, it said.

($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Pravin Char)