BRIEF-Solid Group posts qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
CAIRO Jan 24 Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries one of the country's largest dairy product and juice makers, said it posted net profit of 61 million Egyptian pounds ($7.79 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015, up 85 percent on the same period of 2014.
Full year net income for 2015 was 280 million pounds compared with 170 million pounds a year earlier, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.