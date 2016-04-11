ZURICH, April 11 Bank Julius Baer has appointed Eleanor Yuen as Asian head of its Wealth and Tax Planning Advisory business, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

Yuen, who will be based in Hong Kong, previously worked at Credit Suisse Trust for 11 years and was most recently Global Head, Wealth Planners.

She has also held senior roles in trust administration and marketing at Citibank, Schroder Investment Management and HSBC International Trustee Ltd, Julius Baer said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith)