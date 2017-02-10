BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.
Baer is contesting the claim and taking what it called "further appropriate measures" to defend its interests, it said in a statement.
In its 2013 annual report, Baer had disclosed the foreign corporation's liquidator had presented the private bank with a draft 12 million euro complaint and had filed a a payment order for 422 million euros, plus accrued interest from 2009.
It does not name the corporation or country where the claim originated.
($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Reporting by John Miller)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing