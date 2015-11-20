ZURICH Nov 20 Julius Baer said on Friday it would redeem one million preferred securities on Dec. 2 as the Swiss private bank revamps its capital structure.

The redemption price will be 225 Swiss francs ($221) for the securities issued in 2005, which are not compliant under Basel III capital rules, plus an unspecified amount equal to unpaid dividends.

Earlier this month, Zurich-based Baer said it placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($319 million) worth of perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and institutional investors.

($1 = 1.0163 Swiss francs)

($1 = 1.4122 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)