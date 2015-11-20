BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
ZURICH Nov 20 Julius Baer said on Friday it would redeem one million preferred securities on Dec. 2 as the Swiss private bank revamps its capital structure.
The redemption price will be 225 Swiss francs ($221) for the securities issued in 2005, which are not compliant under Basel III capital rules, plus an unspecified amount equal to unpaid dividends.
Earlier this month, Zurich-based Baer said it placed 450 million Singapore dollars ($319 million) worth of perpetual Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and institutional investors.
($1 = 1.0163 Swiss francs)
($1 = 1.4122 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: