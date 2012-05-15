* Julius Baer warns cost-income ratio above 70 percent

* Swiss private bank says gross margin below 100 basis points

* Baer says further cost-cutting won't include more job cuts

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer warned its profitability and private banking margins are sliding four months into the year, as a slump in risk appetite and client activity take their toll.

"A number of steps have been initiated with the aim to bring the cost-income ratio down in the course of the year," after it rose to above 70 percent in the first four months, Julius Baer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank's mid-term target is not more than 66 percent. The cost-cutting steps won't include additional job cuts, a spokesman told Reuters.

The bank said its gross margin - a measure of profitability of assets - fell beneath 100 basis points, which represents a drop-off from 2011, when it stood at 105 basis points.

Julius Baer said assets under management rose 4.7 percent from year-end to 178 billion Swiss francs ($190.25 billion), as inflows of fresh money and favourable market swings outweighed the strength of the Swiss franc.

The bank didn't disclose net new assets - a closely-watched gauge for future revenue - but said it was slightly above its target of an annualised 4 percent to 6 percent, helped in large part by growth markets such as Asia as well as its German onshore business.

The warning highlights the twin struggles of private banks: how to fund pricey expansion plans at a time when revenue and profits are falling as Switzerland loosens strict banking secrecy rules.

Last year, Julius Baer charged 50 million Swiss francs against earnings for a cost-cutting programme, including cutting 150 job cuts among 3,500 staff. Previously unheard of, job cuts have become more common for Swiss private banks, which are struggling as the red-hot Swiss franc eats into profits.

The Swiss private bank didn't provide an update to an ongoing U.S. tax probe into hidden offshore accounts at eleven Swiss banks including Baer and Credit Suisse. Julius Baer, which hasn't taken any financial provisions despite what is expected to be a hefty fine, has in past said it remains too early to gauge the final cost, but it was confident it has enough financial firepower to pay a potential fine.

The Swiss government is spearheading negotiations for an industry-wide settlement to cover all Swiss banks, but banks in the crosshairs of justice officials such as Baer are conducting additional, separate talks.

With a comfortable cash cushion, even after an up to 500 million franc share buyback and dividend for 2011, Julius Baer can likely afford any fine the U.S. might demand. But a charge might complicate deal-making by the bank, which has earmarked its cash pile for acquisitions, before shareholder payouts.