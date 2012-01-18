BRIEF-Beijing Galaxy World Group announces $30 mln investment in IP Group
* Beijing Galaxy World Group - announced a us$ 30 million strategic investment in ip group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Jan 18 Julius Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest bank, could snap up the Swiss branches of British, French or Italian banks, the group's chief executive was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Wednesday.
"We are looking at whether Swiss branches of international banks that are under financial pressure are up for sale," Boris Collardi told Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"We will closely watch what would happen, should the parent companies face bigger problems and be forced to sell," Collardi said.
Julius Baer missed out on buying private a majority stake in Switzerland's Sarasin at the end of last year, which went to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Cision says co will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of argus with eur 9 million paid at closing and up to eur 2 million paid over next four years