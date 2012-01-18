BRIEF-Far East Consortium International says FY net profit HK$1.12 bln
* Net profit attributable to shareholders of co for FY2017 increased by 52.3 pct to HK$1,118 million
* Eight-woman team joins Baer
* Team advised on $4 bln in Sarasin client assets
By Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Jan 18 Private bank Julius Baer has hired a team of eight Hong Kong-based advisers to the wealthy from rival Bank Sarasin, a gratifying coup after Baer lost out to Swiss-Brazilian Banco Safra in the takeover battle for Sarasin.
The all-female team took up their positions at the start of the year, a Baer spokesman said on Wednesday.
The four client advisers and their assistants looked after clients with assets of $4 billion at Sarasin, industry insiders said.
A spokeswoman for Sarasin said the team had left the bank but denied their move was connected to the Safra transaction.
One source said the advisors left in part because of concerns about the effect of the new majority shareholder's credit rating on client confidence. Sarasin's previous majority shareholder was Rabobank, Europe's only remaining AAA-rated bank, while Safra is rated BBB-. (Writing by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
