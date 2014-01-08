* Swiss court ruling gives details of U.S. case against
Julius Baer
* U.S. prosecutors said more than 400 Baer clients hid funds
- court document
* Court says details taken from 2011 indictments, voluntary
disclosures
(Adds no comment from Julius Baer)
ZURICH, Jan 8 U.S. prosecutors are accusing
Swiss bank Julius Baer of helping more than 400
Americans hide undeclared money from the taxman, according to a
ruling made public by a Swiss court on Wednesday.
The 34-page ruling, which paraphrased an IRS request for
judicial aid and did not provide supporting documents, is the
fullest public picture so far of the case against Julius Baer,
one of a dozen of Swiss banks that are the subject of a criminal
investigation in the United States into tax evasion.
Julius Baer declined to comment on the ruling.
According to the Swiss ruling, U.S. tax authorities alleged
at least 400 Americans hid more than $600 million from the IRS.
Julius Baer private bankers used "codenames and numbers", as
well as "travelling account statements", to conceal the identity
of the account owners, the court document stated.
The bank also advised wealthy Americans to use "sham
corporate entities" to hide their money and ensured that bank
correspondence wouldn't be sent to them in the United States in
order to avoid detection, the court said, citing the IRS
judicial aid request.
Julius Baer told clients they were safe from IRS prying
because the Swiss bank didn't have a U.S. office, unlike larger
rivals such as UBS, according to the court documents.
Baer has in past said it is cooperating with U.S.
authorities, is eager to settle, and that it has handed over
documents and other material illustrating its business in the
United States.
The Swiss court said the IRS pieced together the information
from the indictment in 2011 of two former Julius Baer private
bankers, Daniela Casadei and Fabio Frazzetto, as well as from
voluntary disclosures from more than 400 one-time clients of the
Swiss bank who admitted to their hidden accounts.
Casadei and Frazzetto helped wealthy American clients of
Julius Baer hide roughly $600 million in assets in secret Swiss
bank accounts that went undeclared to the IRS, according to the
2011 indictment.
The details of the U.S. case against Baer came to light
through a ruling backing an appeal by two clients of the bank.
The court ruled the couple's bank account data must not be
disclosed to U.S. tax authorities, because the IRS had not
provided enough detail to warrant judicial assistance from
Switzerland.
A host of Swiss banks not being targeted last month
signalled their readiness to work with U.S. officials in the
crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes.
The number that join the scheme is key for larger banks facing
criminal investigations in the United States, such as Credit
Suisse, Baer and Pictet & Cie.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart; editing by
David Evans)