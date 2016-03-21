ZURICH, March 21 A former client of Julius Baer
has served the Swiss bank with a claim for up to around
121 million Swiss francs ($124.8 million) for losses allegedly
stemming from foreign exchange transactions, Baer said on
Monday.
"The claimant claims losses in the context with foreign
exchange transactions and argues that the bank has breached its
duties with respect to diligence, disclosure and information
duties," Switzerland's third-largest listed bank said in its
2015 annual report.
Zurich-based Baer said it was contesting the claim, which was
served to the bank in October for 1 million francs plus accrued
interest since 2008.
The former client filed a partial claim, Baer said,
reserving the right to increase the claimed amount to about 121
million francs.
The former client has argued that the total losses caused by
foreign exchange transactions totalled 441 million francs.
($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas)