(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
ZURICH, April 4 Julius Baer has
completed a deal to buy an additional 60.1 percent stake in
Italian wealth manager Kairos to give it overall ownership of 80
percent, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.
The price for the additional stake is 276 million euros
($314.1 million), Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.
Baer, which first said in November it would raise its stake
in Kairos to as much as 80 percent and then list it on the Milan
bourse, completed the deal on Friday after receiving the
relevant regulatory approvals.
($1 = 0.8786 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)