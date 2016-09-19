ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it had hired Florence Rollet to be its new head of marketing, taking over from co-heads Nicole Chandrashekara and Marco Parroni.

Rollet joins the bank from Tiffany & Co. where she was group vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Zurich-based Baer said in a statement.

The appointment is effecting from Sept. 26.

Chandrashekara and Parroni are taking on new roles within the bank. (Reporting by)