May 11 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
said on Monday that Luca Venturini would succeed Beda
Kraehenmann as market head for Italy.
Venturini joins from Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) where he
has held different senior management positions during the past
six years.
He will be based in Lugano and report to Stephen Kamp, head
of southern Europe and Israel.
Kraehenmann said he wanted to reduce his managerial
responsibilities after 43 years in the banking industry.
After the transition, he will concentrate on servicing key
clients as Team Head in Market Italy.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)