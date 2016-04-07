ZURICH, April 7 Swiss private bank Julius Baer named David Shick head of Private Banking Greater China, succeeding Kaven Leung, who is retiring.

Shick joins from Credit Suisse's private banking unit, where he was most recently Market Leader China & Taiwan, Baer said in a statement on Thursday. From 2006 to 2008, he was a director at UBS private banking and helped develop the South China business.

Shick will be based in Hong Kong and report to Jimmy Lee, Head-Asia Pacific at Bank Julius Baer.

