ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
may start passing on negative interest rates for euro
deposits to customers, finance chief Dieter Enkelmann told
analysts and reporters on Monday after the bank released annual
results.
"We will look into what would be the consequences," he said,
noting institutional clients could be the first to get charged
and then perhaps private customers. It already charges
institutional clients for Swiss franc deposits but like almost
all other Swiss banks does not impose charges on private
customers unless they hold especially large cash positions.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)