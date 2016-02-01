ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer may start passing on negative interest rates for euro deposits to customers, finance chief Dieter Enkelmann told analysts and reporters on Monday after the bank released annual results.

"We will look into what would be the consequences," he said, noting institutional clients could be the first to get charged and then perhaps private customers. It already charges institutional clients for Swiss franc deposits but like almost all other Swiss banks does not impose charges on private customers unless they hold especially large cash positions.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)