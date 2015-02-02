ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss bank Julius Baer said on
Monday it has launched a roughly 100 million Swiss franc
($108.03 million) cost savings programme in response to the
recent appreciation of the Swiss currency.
"Personnel expenses will be decreased by a combination of a
controlled hiring and resource reallocation as well as the
elimination of approximately 200 positions through natural
attrition and staff reductions predominantly in mid- and
back-office functions," the bank said in a statement.
The Zurich-based private bank said adjusted net profit rose
22 percent to 586 million francs, below expectations of 603
million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net new money - fresh funds from wealthy clients - for the
year was 5 percent, within its target of 4 to 6 percent. Assets
under management stood at 291 billion francs at the end of 2014.
The bank also said it had decided to go ahead with renewing
its IT global platforms and that it had selected Temenos
to begin planning of its core banking platform
replacement.
($1 = 0.9257 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)