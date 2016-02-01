ZURICH Feb 1 Net profit at Swiss bank Julius Baer under IFRS accounting standards fell by two thirds in 2015, largely due to provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients, it said on Monday.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted IFRS net profit for the year of 121 million Swiss francs ($118.5 million). Underlying net profit, which excludes a $547.25 million provision for the tax case, rose by a fifth to 701 million, lagging the 729 million average in a Reuters poll.

It proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 1.10 francs, in line with market expectations. ($1 = 1.0214 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)