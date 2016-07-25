ZURICH, July 25 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday its assets under management rose 4 percent to 311 billion Swiss francs ($315 billion) in the first six months of 2016.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted net new money, a volatile but important indicator of future earnings in wealth management, of 3.7 percent, missing its goal of between 4 percent and 6 percent on an annualised basis.

This is one of Zurich-based Baer's three medium-term targets, all of which the bank reaffirmed.

Baer also said first-half adjusted net profit rose more than 200 percent year on year - when factoring in a provision for a 2015 U.S. legal case - to 402 million francs, ahead of analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs)