ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
on Wednesday posted 2016 adjusted net profit of 705.5
million Swiss francs ($712.2 million), ahead of the average
estimate for 679 million in a Reuters poll.
Net profit under IFRS accounting standards was 619 million
francs, up 411 percent on 2015 when the bank's bottom line was
hit by provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion
by American clients.
Baer, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, brought in 12
billion francs in net new money in 2016, a growth rate of 4
percent and at the bottom end of its 4-6 percent medium-term
target range. The bank said it would propose a dividend of 1.20
francs per share, compared to 1.10 francs last year.
