* Net new money "in the middle" of 4 to 6 pct target

* Gross margin 94 basis points vs 95 in H1

* Cost-income within 65 to 70 pct range

* Baer says 10-month assets up 12 pct to 285 bln Sfr

* Bank doesn't comment on U.S. tax probe (Adds details)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, Nov 14 Julius Baer said on Friday it is within its target for winning fresh funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping up its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's India-based private bank.

The Zurich-based private bank is one of roughly a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation by U.S. authorities for helping wealthy Americans evade tax through Swiss offshore accounts.

It did not elaborate on the status of negotiations with U.S. officials over a settlement. Baer has not made a provision for any potential fine, saying previously it cannot adequately estimate the ultimate amount.

The bank disclosed few specifics in its 10-month trading statement, but said even after withdrawals in Europe, where tax crackdowns have hit hardest, it is still winning enough new money elsewhere to reach a rate of between 4 and 6 percent of existing assets from next year.

The wealth manager said it expects to wrap up its acquisition of Merrill Lynch's Indian business in the first six months of next year, after concluding 17 of 18 local office transactions.

The Swiss bank has slashed costs at the acquired unit, which is far less profitable than Baer's existing business. A total 318 employees left Baer in the first ten months as a result of the deal, compared to a target of 400 this year.

Baer said overall client assets rose 12 percent to 285 billion Swiss francs (294.79 billion US dollars) in the first ten months of the year over last year, helped by the fresh client money, a strong US dollar, and the acquisition of Brazilian wealth manager GPS earlier this year.

Baer said its gross margin fell one basis point to 94 points, compared to 95 in the first half, after foreign exchange trading picked up, but client transactions were slow in August due to the European summer holidays. It also said its cost-income ratio - a measure of how much of its revenue it spends - was within its target, which is 65 to 70 percent.

Julius Baer said in July it would buy the clients at the Swiss private bank of Israel's Bank Leumi and acquire Leumi's private banking subsidiary in Luxembourg.

Baer said the deal was in progress, and that it would look for an alternative with Leumi in Luxembourg instead of buying the Israeli bank's entity vehicle. (1 US dollar = 0.9668 Swiss franc) (Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)