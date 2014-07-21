UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
ZURICH, July 21 The chief executive of Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it was quite likely the bank would reach a settlement before the end of this year in a U.S. criminal probe into the bank's role in helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
Larger rival Credit Suisse reached a settlement in a similar case in May and Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said this could help unlock negotiations for the other banks involved in a tax probe.
"The probability is certainly quite high that this settlement will take place this year," Collardi said at a news conference after the publication of the bank's half-year results.
Collardi also said Julius Baer has the resources to satisfy a possible U.S. fine, without going into specific figures.
Baer has previously said it has not made a provision for any potential fine as it could not adequately estimate the ultimate amount. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
