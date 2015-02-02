BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
ZURICH Feb 2 The head of Julius Baer said on Monday he was confident the Swiss bank would resolve this year a U.S. probe for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to evade taxes with hidden offshore accounts.
"We still don't have any news for you on this topic but I am confident that this is now, once and for all, a 2015 topic," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi said, when asked by journalists about the U.S investigation during a conference call after the bank published its full-year results.
Collardi also said the bank did not intend to pass on negative interest rates to clients for the time being, following a move last month by the Swiss National Bank to introduce negative interest rates. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.