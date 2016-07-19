(Adds bank comment, background, market reaction)

ZURICH, July 19 The head of Julius Baer's Swiss business is leaving after less than a year in the job, the private bank said on Tuesday, as it announced several senior departures and a new regional structure.

Switzerland's No. 3 listed bank said Barend Fruithof, who joined from rival Credit Suisse in October, was leaving due to "differing views of the functional changes in the context of the new regional set-up". It did not elaborate.

The bank said that from Sept. 1 it would be organised into five regions: Switzerland, Europe, Emerging Markets, Latin America and Asia Pacific, in a move which it said was aimed at improving its customer focus and efficiency

Fruithof could not be reached for comment.

He had been charged with leading Julius Baer's expansion in its home market. But the bank has trailed rivals UBS and Credit Suisse in landing new money from clients. Net new money is a volatile but important indictor of future earnings growth in wealth management.

"Great hopes were attached to Fruithof that Julius Baer could take its domestic business to a new level, but now there are questions about what is going on in the Swiss business," said Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) analyst Michael Kunz.

"This is not the first time that a so-called 'hot shot' has been installed at Julius Baer and has left only a short period of time," he added in a note to clients.

At 0915 GMT, Julius Baer shares were down 1.5 percent at 39.68 Swiss francs, in line with the European bank sector index .

The bank also said Nic Dreckmann would become chief operating officer, replacing Gregory Gatesman, who is leaving to return to the United States.

It added executive board member Giovanni Flury would retire after 10 years with the bank. Philipp Rickenbacher becomes head of advisory solutions. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields and Mark Potter)