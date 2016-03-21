ZURICH, March 21 Julius Baer Chief
Executive Boris Collardi received 6.16 million Swiss francs
($6.35 million) in total compensation for 2015 based on
calculations in accordance with a Swiss referendum on executive
pay curbs, the Swiss bank said.
This was up from 5.73 million francs in 2014, Zurich-based
Baer said in its 2015 annual report released on Monday.
Based on the company's view, which uses a
performance-related pay figure awarded in early 2016 instead of
2015, he made 5.96 million francs, down from 6.4 million francs.
($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)