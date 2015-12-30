* Julius Baer nears settlement in U.S. tax case
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Dec 30 Julius Baer has reached
an agreement in principle with U.S. authorities to settle an
investigation into allegations it helped wealthy American
clients evade taxes, potentially drawing a line under the Swiss
bank's biggest legal issue.
Switzerland's third largest listed bank said it had set
aside nearly $200 million in additional provisions for the
settlement, bringing the total amount earmarked for potential
penalties to $547.25 million, which the bank will charge to its
2015 full-year results.
Julius Baer's penalties potentially look much lighter than
those paid by larger rival Credit Suisse, which in
2014 was fined $2.5 billion for helping Americans evade taxes
and pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge.
U.S. authorities have conducted criminal investigations of
several Swiss banks after UBS agreed in 2009 to pay
$780 million and identify certain U.S. clients to resolve
criminal charges that it helped Americans evade taxes.
Julius Baer's deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Southern District of New York, which conducted the
investigation, remains subject to approval by the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ), Baer said in a statement.
Zurich-based Baer said it hoped to settle the Justice
Department investigation, which began in 2011, in the first
three months of next year.
The bank said it still expected to report a net profit for
the current financial year and would remain adequately
capitalised.
Baer's shares rose as much as 4.4 percent, versus a 0.4
percent fall in the European banking index, on relief
that the provisions were lower than expected. A Swiss media
report earlier this month suggested a settlement might cost Baer
double the $350 million it set aside in June.
Resolving the U.S tax case would end the uncertainty over
potential fines for the bank.
"The exactness of the additional provisions suggests that
the agreement with New York authorities is just a formality,
while the DOJ fine could still change," Zuercher Kantonalbank
analysts said. "Visibility is still lacking."
It is also not clear whether Baer will need to follow
Credit Suisse and Wegelin & Co. in pleading guilty to criminal
charges.
Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest private bank, shut its doors
permanently in 2013 after over two and half centuries in
business following its agreement to plead guilty to U.S.
authorities.
The U.S. Justice Department is also running a separate
voluntary programme to allow Swiss banks to resolve potential
criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities that
helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Merriman)