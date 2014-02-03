BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
ZURICH Feb 3 Julius Baer said it has been approached by regulators probing alleged rigging in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
The Swiss private bank said it was in the process of clarifying its position internally. The issue appeared to be linked to staff joining from larger competitors, Chief Executive Boris Collardi said at a press conference for the bank's full-year earnings.
Collardi did not elaborate on which regulator had approached the bank. Baer's home regulator, FINMA, disclosed the probe in October. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)
