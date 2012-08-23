* Raids on homes of German clients named on CD
* Social Democrats threaten to block "too soft" tax deal
* Julius Baer shares slip, underperform peers
ZURICH, Aug 23 German tax inspectors have raided
clients of Swiss bank Julius Baer, the latest
development in a dispute over untaxed money held in secret
Swiss accounts, a German magazine reported.
Tax officials in the German town of Aachen told "Manager
Magazin", in an advance print ahead of publication on Friday,
that they had carried out the raids on the homes of Baer clients
whose names were on a compact disc passed to German authorities.
The report comes after German tax authorities raided Credit
Suisse clients last month, while French officials
searched the homes of rival UBS employees, deepening
the crackdown on foreigners hiding money in Swiss offshore
accounts to dodge taxes.
Authorities in Aachen declined to comment on Thursday. A
spokeswoman for the regional North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of
Finance said tax authorities were repeatedly offered CDs with
names of bank clients and had examined their contents.
Baer spokesman Jan Vonder Muehll declined to comment on the
report of raids on clients, but said: "Because of the numerous
reports on alleged data acquisition by German authorities we
remind clients to clarify their fiscal status."
Baer shares were down 0.4 percent at 32.22 francs at 0845
GMT, compared to a 0.5 percent firmer European banking sector
.
The reported raids come as Germany's main opposition party,
the Social Democrats, has threatened to bloc a tax deal with
Switzerland aimed at regularising untaxed Swiss accounts held by
Germans, arguing it is too lenient on tax evaders.
If the deal is eventually ratified, Switzerland would levy a
punitive retroactive tax on undeclared capital held by Germans
in Swiss bank accounts and would apply a withholding tax to
future interest income from those accounts.
Germany has promised to stop buying leaked bank data naming
suspected tax cheats if the tax deal comes into force.
Last year, Julius Baer agreed to pay German tax authorities
50 million euros to close a tax probe, while Credit Suisse said
it would pay 150 million euros to end an investigation into its
employees.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Oliver Hirt
in Zurich; Writing by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Erica
Billingham)