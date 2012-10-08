* Rights issue priced at 24.20 Swiss francs
* Shareholders to get 3 new shares for every 29 held
* Baer buys part of Merrill Lynch' s wealth management
business
* Baer wants to boost profile in emerging markets
ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss private bank Julius Baer
has priced its rights issue at 24.20 Swiss francs per
share, raising 492 million francs ($529.97 million) as it seeks
to finance its purchase of part of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's wealth management business.
Julius Baer announced the acquisition of Merrill Lynch's
wealth management business outside of the United States and
Japan in August to expand in fast-growing emerging markets.
The subscription price for the new registered shares was
fixed at 24.20 francs per share, a discount of 26 percent to
Friday's closing price of 32.56 francs. Shareholders will
receive 3 new shares for every 29 held.
The bank had initially announced a 750 million franc rights
issue to finance the deal, but cut the amount following
shareholders' feedback ahead of an extraordinary general meeting
to approve the issue of new equity.
In September Swiss newspaper Sonntag said Baer planned to
cut between 30 and 40 percent of the unit's 2,200 jobs in order
to contain its cost-income ratio.
A report earlier this month from specialist consultancy
Scorpio Partnership found the price paid by wealth managers to
buy up assets from rivals has halved in the last two years, with
valuations still falling as industry profit margins remain weak.