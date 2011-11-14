ZURICH Nov 14 Julius Baer on Monday said it will charge 50 million Swiss francs against this year's results for a cost-cutting programme, which includes the elimination of 150 jobs.

The private bank, which disclosed the restructuring as part of its 10-month report, said assets under management through October stood at 166 billion Swiss francs, unchanged from June.

Julius Baer doesn't report quarterly results, but releases mid-term statements with managed assets before half- and full-year earnings. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)