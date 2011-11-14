BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
ZURICH Nov 14 Julius Baer on Monday said it will charge 50 million Swiss francs against this year's results for a cost-cutting programme, which includes the elimination of 150 jobs.
The private bank, which disclosed the restructuring as part of its 10-month report, said assets under management through October stood at 166 billion Swiss francs, unchanged from June.
Julius Baer doesn't report quarterly results, but releases mid-term statements with managed assets before half- and full-year earnings. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan