BRIEF-Avanza says CEO Prom to step down
* Says agreement reached gives Prom full compensation for a period of nine months from today
ZURICH, March 19 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday that Raymond Baer will head up a special committee overseeing a the bank's co-operation with a U.S. tax investigation after standing down as Chairman of the bank.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Says agreement reached gives Prom full compensation for a period of nine months from today
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT STARTED TALKS ABOUT SELLING ORGANISED PART OF COMPANY CONNECTED WITH RUNNING AUTHORIZED NEWCONNECT MARKET AND CATALYST ADVISOR