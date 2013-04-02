ZURICH, April 2 Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer
has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile,
Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg it bought from U.S. bank Merrill
Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses
it acquired.
Baer said on Tuesday the transfers would substantially boost
its businesses in South America and Monaco.
"Moreover, we enter the market in the important financial
centre Luxembourg with a substantial client base, which also
opens up new business opportunities," said Baer Chief Executive
Boris Collardi in a statement.
Baer said it would also transfer other major former Merrill
Lynch businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK later this
year.