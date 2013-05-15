EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ZURICH May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said fresh inflows from clients were "volatile" and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months.
The bank's gross margin, a measure of profitability of assets, rose to 98 basis points, higher than the 95.9 basis points, or hundredths of a percent, helped by increased client trading.
Assets under management rose 16 percent to 220 billion Swiss francs ($229.80 billion) in the first four months of the year, boosted by client inflows from its buy of Merrill Lynch's non U.S. wealth management business.
($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has