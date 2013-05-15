ZURICH May 15 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said fresh inflows from clients were "volatile" and missed its mid-term target of between 4 and 6 percent in the first four months.

The bank's gross margin, a measure of profitability of assets, rose to 98 basis points, higher than the 95.9 basis points, or hundredths of a percent, helped by increased client trading.

Assets under management rose 16 percent to 220 billion Swiss francs ($229.80 billion) in the first four months of the year, boosted by client inflows from its buy of Merrill Lynch's non U.S. wealth management business.

($1 = 0.9574 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)