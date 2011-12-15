ZURICH Dec 15 Julius Baer on Thursday appointed a new head of information technology who will play a key role in deciding whether or not the Swiss private bank relaunches stalled plans to replace its computer systems to help it comply with new regulations.

Urs Monstein, head of strategic platform projects, will be promoted to the top IT job from Jan. 1, replacing Robert Schleich, who is leaving the bank.

Monstein's appointment comes shortly after Julius Baer failed in its bid to acquire rival Sarasin, a private bank bought by Brazilian-Swiss Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) last month.

Investment bankers involved in the deal said Sarasin's 2003 investment in a new IT system from Swiss provider Avaloq was a key draw for Julius Baer, which in 2006 stopped its IT upgrade after spending 49 million Swiss francs.

Julius Baer shelved the IT project after acquiring three private banks and asset manager GAM from UBS in 2005. Since then, the bank has tinkered with its existing system while weighing whether to buy a new one.

"This summer we evaluated whether we should continue with our existing IT platform or buy a new one. In autumn, we decided to remain with the existing platform for now, since it is still very reliable and can be operated inexpensively. The purchase of a new one is still an option in the mid-term. We will evaluate this from time to time," a Julius Baer spokesman told Reuters.

Julius Baer can ill afford to buy a new IT system because it is at pains to cut costs to counter the strength of the Swiss franc, which is eating into revenue and profits at private banks.

At the same time, stricter requirements for private banks to know their clients better as foreign officials crack down on tax offenders are expected to spark considerable IT investment.

Some deals, like ones planned with Britain and Germany, will require private banks to sift through their client lists and levy withholding tax on some of them. ($1 = 0.9532 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)