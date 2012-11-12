ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer
said on Monday it will buy 19.9 percent of Italy's
Kairos Investment Management as part of a deal between the two
groups to create a leading onshore wealth management group in
Italy.
Following regulatory approval, expected in the first half of
2013, the parties have also agreed to set up a new private bank
in Italy by separately applying for a banking licence after the
closing of the transaction.
Kairos manages around 4.5 billion euros and employs around
115 staff.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)