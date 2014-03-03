ZURICH, March 3 Julius Baer paid Chief
Executive Boris Collardi 11 percent less last year than in 2012,
including a voluntary cut after shareholders rejected his pay
package last year.
The Swiss private bank said it paid Collardi 5.89 million
Swiss francs ($6.69 million) last year in base salary, cash
bonus, shares, pension fund, stock-based incentives and other
benefits.
That is down from the 6.68 million francs that shareholders
rejected in a non-binding vote in 2012.
"We understand their concerns and agree that the topic of
compensation is both of economic and strategic importance to all
of Julius Baer Group's stakeholders," the bank said in a
separate pay report to shareholders.
In the report, it introduced measures such as linking pay
more closely with executive performance, deferring bonuses, and
share ownership rules.
Julius Baer last month reported full-year earnings short of
expectations and said that the number of clients transferring
from recently acquired Merrill funds was set to reach only the
low end of its target range.
Julius Baer is one of 14 Swiss banks being investigated by
U.S. prosecutors over how they helped Americans to conceal their
wealth from the taxman.
($1 = 0.8808 Swiss francs)
