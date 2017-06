ZURICH Feb 6 Julius Baer announced a share buyback of up to 500 million Swiss francs as the pure play Swiss private bank cut profit margin goals and hiked its cost-income ratio target.

Clients added 10 billion francs in net new money, ahead of expectations, while assets under management remained steady at 170 billion Swiss francs.

Net profit fell to 258 million Swiss francs, down 27 percent from a year earlier as restructuring and other expenses weighed. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)