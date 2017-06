ZURICH Feb 6 Julius Baer said the strong Swiss franc will continue to batter costs in 2012, as the Swiss private bank struggles to better match a far larger portion of spending in the Swiss currency against revenue mostly in other major currencies such as U.S. dollars.

"The Swiss franc strength is here to stay in 2012," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi told investors and media after the bank reported a drop in 2011 profits and lowered its targets. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)