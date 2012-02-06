ZURICH Feb 6 Julius Baer signalled it expects to pay a fine as a result of a U.S. crackdown of offshore bank accounts, but that the indictment last week of rival Swiss private bank Wegelin hasn't influenced ongoing discussions with U.S. officials.

"We've taken an early, proactive approach with the U.S., taken measures including the US exit in 2009 at our own decision, and have an ongoing constructive dialogue," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi told journalists on Monday, when the bank reported a drop in full-year net profit.

After paying 2011 dividends and buying back shares, the bank still has roughly 900 million Swiss francs ($979.27 million) in excess capital, financial head Dieter Enkelmann said. The bank launched a new buyback of up to 500 million Swiss francs on Monday.

The U.S. issue has burdened Julius Baer for months, as U.S. officials ratchet up the pressure on Swiss private banks who catered to wealthy Americans with hidden offshore accounts. The pressure culminated in the indictment of Switzerland's oldest private bank last week, Wegelin, which had sold itself shortly before.

($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)