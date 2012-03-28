ZURICH, March 28 Julius Baer said it
remains to early to gauge how much a U.S. probe into hidden
offshore accounts might ultimately cost, but it was confident it
has enough financial firepower to pay a potential fine.
"Julius Baer is still not in a position to take a provision
at this point," the group' financial head Dieter Enkelmann told
investors on Wednesday, according to slides prepared for a
brokerage conference.
"Julius Baer has the resources to satisfy a resolution," the
bank said, echoing comments made last month. The bank will
disclose a four-month business statement on May 15.
The comments came as the U.S. and Switzerland appeared to be
nearing a deal after months of negotiations between both
governments, but also between U.S. officials and 11 banks
including Baer and Credit Suisse which have come under
scrutiny.
In November, Credit Suisse booked 295 million francs ($326
million) as a provision against settling a U.S. investigation
into its activities in helping wealthy Americans dodge tax.
Negotiations between the U.S. and Swiss governments
continued after U.S. prosecutors last month indicted Wegelin,
Switzerland's oldest private bank.
With a comfortable cash cushion, even after an up to 500
million franc share buyback and dividend this year, Julius Baer
can likely afford any fine the U.S. might demand. But a charge
might complicate deal-making by the bank, which has earmarked
its cash pile for acquisitions, before shareholder payouts.