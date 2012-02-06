(Repeats to attach alert)

ZURICH Feb 6 Julius Baer on Monday voiced confidence it won't be indicted by the U.S. for its role in offering hidden offshore accounts to wealthy Americans, many of whom allegedly used the accounts to avoid taxes.

"[We have] no sign of an indictment, nor do we expect this to change," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi told analyst and media following 2011 earnings. He added constructive talks with U.S. authorities are ongoing.

Collardi was responding to the indictment by U.S. officials last week of rival Swiss private bank Wegelin, which broke itself up in the face of the move. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)