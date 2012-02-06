(Repeats to attach alert)
ZURICH Feb 6 Julius Baer on
Monday voiced confidence it won't be indicted by the U.S. for
its role in offering hidden offshore accounts to wealthy
Americans, many of whom allegedly used the accounts to avoid
taxes.
"[We have] no sign of an indictment, nor do we expect this
to change," Julius Baer Chief Executive Boris Collardi told
analyst and media following 2011 earnings. He added constructive
talks with U.S. authorities are ongoing.
Collardi was responding to the indictment by U.S. officials
last week of rival Swiss private bank Wegelin, which broke
itself up in the face of the move.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)