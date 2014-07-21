BRIEF-Henry Group seeks trading halt pending announcement pursuant to Hong Kong takeovers and mergers code
* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. On wednesday, 19 April 2017
July 21 Julius Baer Gruppe AG : * Julius Baer opens up 6.7 percent following H1 earnings, deal with Bank Leumi
* Chin Wei-Li, Audrey Marie will be resigning as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: