* Q1 profit rose 7.7 pct to 17.9 million euros

* Sales in four months to Oct. in line with annual target

* Firm plans to open three new stores by June 2012

ATHENS, Nov 15 Greece's largest toyseller Jumbo said on Tuesday quarterly profit rose 7.7 percent thanks to new stores, one of them outside the crisis-hit country.

Net profit in the three months to end-September, its fiscal first quarter, rose to 17.9 million euros from 16.6 million euros in the year-ago period.

Jumbo runs 55 stores in Greece, Bulgaria and Cyprus.

Despite recession and a property levy Greece has imposed as part of a multi-billion bailout with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, gross profit margin rose by 1.3 percentage points to 47.96 percent.

The addition of two stores drove first quarter revenues up 3.5 percent to 120.5 million euros. The company said revenues in the four months to October were in line with an annual target of a 0-2.0 percent rise but did not provide any figures.

The firm said it plans to add three more outlets in Bulgaria and Greece by next June.

The stock has lost 25.5 percent this year, compared with a 46 percent decline for the Athens bourse's general index. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)