ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece's largest toy seller Jumbo on Thursday posted a 37 percent rise in net profit for its latest fiscal year, beating its own target thanks to robust sales in Cyprus and Bulgaria.

Jumbo, which operates 52 department stores in crisis-hit Greece and another 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, said net profit for its fiscal year ending in June rose to 101 million euros ($128.49 million) from 74 million euros in its previous fiscal year.

Consumption in Greece has been hammered by a six-year austerity-induced recession, which has wiped out about a third of Greek household income. But Jumbo has fared relatively well thanks to its continuous expansion outside its home market. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)