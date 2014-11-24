ATHENS Nov 24 Greece's biggest toy retailer Jumbo on Monday posted a 11 percent rise in profit for its latest quarter and said it would pay out a special dividend on its strong results.

Jumbo, which has a market value of 1.4 billion euros, said that it had more cash than debt at the end of September and would pay a special gross dividend of 0.18 euros a share on undistributed profit from a previous year.

The company, which operates 53 stores in Greece and 17 stores in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, reported net profit of 20 million euros ($24.88 million) in its first quarter that ends Sept.30, up from 18 million in the same period last year, citing double-digit growth in revenues in Cyprus and Bulgaria.

A strong tourist season in Greece and the opening of two new stores in Romania earlier this year also boosted results, it added.

In a trading update last month, Jumbo announced a 11 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 145.5 million euros.

The company did not comment on its outlook for the year. (1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)